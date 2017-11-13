Business

Markets Right Now: US stock indexes waver in midday trading

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 8:50 AM

NEW YORK

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

11:45 a.m.

U.S. stocks are wavering between small gains and losses in midday trading Monday.

Gains in consumer-focused stocks were offset by losses in other parts of the market Monday, including industrial and energy stocks.

General Electric sank 6 percent after issuing a weak forecast for next year and cutting its dividend in half. Halliburton lost 1.3 percent.

Mattel soared 21 percent following a report that Hasbro made an offer to buy the rival toymaker.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index was little changed at 2,582.

The Dow Jones industrial average edged up 7 points, less than 0.1 percent, to 23,429. The Nasdaq composite index was also little changed at 6,754.

More stocks fell than rose on the New York Stock Exchange.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening slightly lower on Wall Street, led by declines in technology and industrial companies.

General Electric sank 2.6 percent in early trading Monday after issuing a weak forecast for next year and cutting its dividend in half.

Advanced Micro Devices and Adobe each lost about 1 percent.

Toymaker Mattel soared 19 percent following a report that Hasbro made an offer to buy the company.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 7 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,575.

The Dow Jones industrial average declined 66 points, or 0.2 percent, to 23,355. The Nasdaq composite index slipped 26 points, or 0.4 percent, to 6,724.

