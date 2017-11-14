India calls for joint action in addressing violent extremism

The Latest on the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit in the Philippines (all times local):
7:45 p.m.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for joint action with members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations against terrorism and violent extremism.
Modi also called in a speech Tuesday at the ASEAN-India leaders' summit for closer cooperation in boosting trade.
He said each country has had to fight individually against terrorism and extremism, and it is now time to jointly address such challenges and find a combined solution.
Modi said he looks forward to receiving ASEAN leaders at the India-ASEAN special commemorative summit next Jan. 25 in New Delhi marking 25 years of dialogue partnership.
This year, India and ASEAN celebrate 25 years of dialogue partnership, 15 years of summit-level ties and five years of strategic partnership.
2:30 p.m.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he brought up his country's concerns about human rights and extrajudicial killings in the Philippines when he met with President Rodrigo Duterte, whose "war on drugs" has earned widespread condemnation for leaving thousands of suspected drug pushers and users dead.
Trudeau told a news conference he mentioned the issue to Duterte during their conversation Tuesday before Canada's summit with the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations.
He says he impressed on Duterte the need for respect for the rule of law and offered Canada's support and help. He says Duterte was receptive to his comments.
U.S. President Donald Trump did not publicly take Duterte to task for the drug crackdown and avoided questions about whether he'd raise human rights concerns with the Filipino leader during a private meeting.
12:30 p.m.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has told Southeast Asian heads of state, including Myanmar's leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, that he's asked his special envoy to engage in diplomatic efforts to find ways in which Canada can help resolve the Rohingya crisis.
He called Tuesday for a "sustainable and just solution" to the ongoing crisis, stressing the importance of recommendations and the final report of the advisory commission headed by former United Nations Secretary General Kofi Annan to help chart the path toward a peaceful resolution.
More than 600,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled to neighboring Bangladesh since August, when their homes were torched by Buddhist mobs and soldiers. Although Rohingya Muslims have lived in Myanmar for decades, the country's Buddhist majority still sees them as invaders from Bangladesh. The U.N. has called them one of the most persecuted minorities in the world.
Trudeau told the ASEAN-Canada summit that his country will continue to support humanitarian and political efforts and will continue to work with Myanmar and Bangladesh to allow for the return of displaced people.
7:45 p.m.
A Philippine official says Myanmar's leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, has assured other Southeast Asian nations that her government is implementing the recommendations of a commission led by former U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan on the situation in Rakhine state, where more than half a million Rohingya Muslims have fled to neighboring Bangladesh.
Philippine presidential spokesman Harry Roque also said Suu Kyi pledged Monday that repatriation of the displaced people would begin within three weeks after Myanmar signed a memorandum of understanding with Bangladesh. The memorandum was signed on Oct. 24. He said Suu Kyi gave no further details.
Roque said at least two ASEAN leaders brought up the Rohingya issue Monday during a summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Manila.
Roque said Suu Kyi did not refer to the Rohingya by name.
Although Rohingya Muslims have lived in Myanmar for decades, the country's Buddhist majority still sees them as invaders from Bangladesh. The government denies them basic rights, and the United Nations has called them one of the most persecuted minorities in the world.
Since August, when their homes were torched by Buddhist mobs and soldiers, more than 600,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh.
11:30 a.m.
Southeast Asian leaders were to announce Monday the start of negotiations with China on a so-called "Code of Conduct" in the disputed South China Sea in what they regard as a milestone but some experts dismiss as a non-starter.
Leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations also will sign an accord aiming to protect migrant workers from the poverty-wracked region during a two-day summit that opened Monday in Manila, according to a draft of a post-summit communique seen by The Associated Press.
The ASEAN leaders also will reiterate their "grave concern" over North Korea's development of "weapons of mass destruction, including nuclear and chemical weapons, and ballistic missile technologies," and press their strong condemnation of terrorism in the communique.
