Business

Central Nebraska school board member to face recall vote

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 5:23 AM

BROKEN BOW, Neb.

Voters in a central Nebraska school district will decide whether to recall a local school board member who cut the district's budget by 5 percent.

The Kearney Hub reports that a vote to recall school board member and treasurer J.B. Atkins is scheduled for Tuesday. An attempt to set a recall election date for another member, Carl French, was unsuccessful after a judge ruled that a voter-signed recall petition was filed three days too late.

At issue is the Broken Bow Public School Board's decision to cut the district's budget by 5 percent, or roughly 600,000, while lowering the district's tax levy.

The original recall affidavit was filed July 20 by Drew Schendt, a former Broken Bow resident who is now attending law school in Missouri.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

A look at Amazon Key, a new in-home delivery service

A look at Amazon Key, a new in-home delivery service 1:38

A look at Amazon Key, a new in-home delivery service
Here's how to work around that annoying 'I' iPhone bug 0:56

Here's how to work around that annoying 'I' iPhone bug
Take a sneak peek at Pismo Beach’s newest hotel, Inn at the Pier 1:00

Take a sneak peek at Pismo Beach’s newest hotel, Inn at the Pier

View More Video