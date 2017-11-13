Business

Indianapolis airport adding electric buses for shuttle fleet

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 5:18 AM

INDIANAPOLIS

Indianapolis International Airport is starting to use electric buses for shuttling passengers between its terminal and parking lots.

Airport officials say the first electric bus is in operation and that it will have five more by early next year. Plans are to have nine electric buses in the shuttle fleet by late 2019.

The airport says it is buying the new buses with $3.6 million in zero emissions vehicle grants from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Indianapolis Airport Authority executive director Mario Rodriguez says it is aiming to set an example of sustainable, world-class airport operations.

The airport is placing signs to announce the new electric buses, which will have a charging area near the parking garage exit.

