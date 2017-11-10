UK panel rules Uber drivers have rights on wages, time off

FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 22, 2017 file photo, an Uber App is displayed on a phone in London. Britain's Employment Appeal Tribunal Friday Nov. 10, 2017 ruled that drivers of the ride-hailing service Uber are entitled to basic protections such as a guaranteed minimum wage and paid time off. Judge Jennifer Eady dismissed an appeal Friday from the company in a closely watched decision that is expected to have broad implications for the so-called gig economy. Kirsty Wigglesworth, file AP Photo