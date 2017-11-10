Business

Egypt's IS affiliate kills 10 people in Sinai convoy attack

Associated Press

November 10, 2017 12:43 AM

EL-ARISH, Egypt

Egyptian security officials say militants from an Islamic State affiliate have ambushed a convoy of cement trucks from an army factory in the central Sinai Peninsula, killing eight civilians and two soldiers.

The officials say Lt. Col. Ibrahim Hussein Mohammed was killed in the Thursday night attack near the town of Nakhl. The militants, from the group formerly known as Ansar Beit al-Maqdis, stole the men's weapons and burnt seven trucks.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to talk to reporters.

Security forces have been battling militants in northern Sinai for years in an insurgency that picked up after the 2013 military ouster of an elected but divisive Islamist president.

Egypt also faces a growing number of militant attacks in its western desert.

