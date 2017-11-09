Chobani grows in 'Silicon Valley of food' despite turmoil

FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2012 file photo, Chobani CEO Hamdi Ulukaya speaks during the grand opening of the company's new plant in Twin Falls, Idaho. Greek yogurt giant Chobani announced Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017 a $20 million expansion of its world's largest yogurt plant in south-central Idaho to serve as the company's global research and development center. Chobani CEO Hamdi Ulukaya says he's thrilled to begin building a 70,000-square-foot innovation facility in a region he's dubbed the "Silicon Valley of food." Times-News via AP, File Ashley Smith