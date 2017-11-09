Business

Worker dies after getting pinned under steamroller

The Associated Press

November 09, 2017 12:40 AM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

Authorities say a man was killed while working on a road construction project on a Florida highway.

The Florida Times-Union reports that 37-year-old Paul Isaiah Hall-Rhanes was fatally injured Tuesday afternoon on a section of Interstate 10 west of Jacksonville.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reports that Hall-Rhanes had fallen off a steamroller while working on a hilly section and became pinned under it. It took several minutes to get the vehicle off him using other construction equipment.

Hall-Rhanes was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

A look at Amazon Key, a new in-home delivery service

A look at Amazon Key, a new in-home delivery service 1:38

A look at Amazon Key, a new in-home delivery service
Here's how to work around that annoying 'I' iPhone bug 0:56

Here's how to work around that annoying 'I' iPhone bug
Take a sneak peek at Pismo Beach’s newest hotel, Inn at the Pier 1:00

Take a sneak peek at Pismo Beach’s newest hotel, Inn at the Pier

View More Video