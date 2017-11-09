GOP sees political fortunes rise and fall with tax cuts

In this Nov. 8, 2017, photo, from left, Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., speak informally on tax reform and the elections with reporters in the Senate Press Gallery at the Capitol in Washington. It’s an article of faith among Republicans that the GOP’s electoral fortunes next year hinge on whether they succeed in their longstanding dream to redraft the nation’s complex, inefficient tax code. J. Scott Applewhite AP Photo