China's largest online retailer to buy Montana beef

In this Sept. 8, 2017 photo, Chinese ambassador to the United States Cui Tiankai, left, speaks with Republican Montana Sen. Steve Daines about ways to expand the Chinese market for Montana beef. The two met with other Chinese and Montana agriculture officials during a tour of a ranch in the Bozeman area. China's largest online retailer has signed a deal with the Montana Stockgrowers Association to buy $200 million worth of Montana beef over the next three years and to build a $100 million slaughterhouse in the state. The Billings Gazette via AP Tom Lutey Gazette Staff