Bank of America branch in Morro Bay to close

The Bank of America in Morro Bay is closing early next year, a bank representative confirmed Tuesday.
The bank, located at 390 Morro Bay Blvd., will close Feb. 6 in part because fewer customers are using the physical banking services at the branch, Bank of America spokesperson Colleen Haggerty said.
“We constantly adapt our financial center network to fit clients’ changing needs and habits,” Haggerty said, “and while the decision to close a financial center is a difficult one, it is driven primarily by changing banking behaviors as more customers bank online and on their phones.”
Customers can still access all deposits and account services through an on-site, full-service ATM, along with mobile and online banking, or visit nearby locations in San Luis Obispo and Atascadero, Haggerty said.
The closure will not impact automatic deposits or bill-pay withdrawals, Haggerty added. Customers were notified of the changes by mail last week.
Haggerty said she could not disclose the number of employees who will be affected by the closing.
“But we work to help place employees impacted by closures or consolidations in similar level roles within the company, and offer severance for those eligible,” Haggerty said.
This will be at least the third Bank of America to close in San Luis Obispo County in recent years.
The Bank of America in Cambria closed in 2012, and the Pismo Beach location closed in 2014.
Lucas Clark: 805-781-7915, @LucasClark_SLO
