There’s no “i” in iPhone text messaging; here’s what you can do

The letter “i” is bringing frustration to some iPhone users.
The issue – a bug that causes the lower-case letter “i” to turn into the letter “A” with a question mark – appears to affect iPhone users who have autocorrect enabled and are using the most recent update, iOS 11.1, which launched Tuesday, Oct. 31.
@AppleSupport my brand new IPhone 8 is trying to autocorrect I️ to A?.... googled it and it’s apparently happening to new software users pic.twitter.com/7lnsNsxTxy— Michelle Vittese (@MichelleVitt55) November 2, 2017
Apple has not yet released a software update to fix the bug, but they have a suggestion for frustrated “A?” phone users.
Here is what Apple suggests:
▪ Go to settings > general > keyboard > text replacement
▪ Tap the blue plus sign
▪ For phrase, type an upper-case “I.” (not the period, though) For Shortcut, type a lower-case “i.”
Following those steps will not fix the issue, but will rather create a text replacement for the letter “i.”
