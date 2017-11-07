More Videos

There’s no “i” in iPhone text messaging; here’s what you can do

By Kaitlyn Alanis

kalanis@wichitaeagle.com

November 07, 2017 12:21 PM

The letter “i” is bringing frustration to some iPhone users.

The issue – a bug that causes the lower-case letter “i” to turn into the letter “A” with a question mark – appears to affect iPhone users who have autocorrect enabled and are using the most recent update, iOS 11.1, which launched Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Apple has not yet released a software update to fix the bug, but they have a suggestion for frustrated “A?” phone users.

Here is what Apple suggests:

▪ Go to settings > general > keyboard > text replacement

▪ Tap the blue plus sign

▪ For phrase, type an upper-case “I.” (not the period, though) For Shortcut, type a lower-case “i.”

Following those steps will not fix the issue, but will rather create a text replacement for the letter “i.”

Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis

