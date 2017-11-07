There’s no “i” in iPhone text messaging; here’s what you can do

More Videos 1:00 Take a sneak peek at Pismo Beach’s newest hotel, Inn at the Pier Pause 1:33 Free Cayucos beach house moves across town 0:59 Get a bird's-eye video of construction on SLO's historic Octagon Barn 1:46 Section 8 housing helps these SLO County residents 0:53 'Science and spirituality': How a SLO County winery makes better wine with biodynamics 1:40 Cambria Scarecrow Festival: See how the kooky and eclectic scarecrows are made 0:59 Number of dead in Texas church shooting could rise 1:47 Watch surveillance video from the morning Sherri Papini reappeared 0:41 Bayside Church prays for Texas shooting victims 2:35 Otto the otter released back home in Morro Bay after surviving domoic acid poisoning Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Here's how to work around that annoying iPhone bug The new iOS update left iPhone users unable to type the letter "I" without an error. Here are a few ways to work around the bug until it's fixed. The new iOS update left iPhone users unable to type the letter "I" without an error. Here are a few ways to work around the bug until it's fixed. Joan McDonough/Ashley Jean Reese

The new iOS update left iPhone users unable to type the letter "I" without an error. Here are a few ways to work around the bug until it's fixed. Joan McDonough/Ashley Jean Reese