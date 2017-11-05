The Latest: Pastor's daughter among dead in church attack

More Videos 1:00 Take a sneak peek at Pismo Beach’s newest hotel, Inn at the Pier Pause 1:31 Watch workers pluck the first wine grapes of 2017 harvest in SLO County 0:53 'Science and spirituality': How a SLO County winery makes better wine with biodynamics 1:46 Section 8 housing helps these SLO County residents 2:04 How to prevent food poisoning 1:14 Dia de los Muertos: Families come together to celebrate at Mission Plaza in SLO 12:44 Human trafficking: Slaves of the sex trade 1:54 Highlights of Arroyo Grande's football win over Righetti 3:15 Watch the trailer for 'Aria,' a 1987 film that was filmed at the Madonna Inn 1:06 Foster's Freeze sign taken down in San Luis Obispo Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Several dead in Texas Church shooting A Texas sheriff says several people were killed on Sunday when a man walked into a church and started shooting. A Texas sheriff says several people were killed on Sunday when a man walked into a church and started shooting. KSAT

A Texas sheriff says several people were killed on Sunday when a man walked into a church and started shooting. KSAT