A ‘challenging’ harvest is almost over — and SLO County wineries have mixed results

More Videos

Watch workers pluck the first wine grapes of 2017 harvest in SLO County 1:31

Watch workers pluck the first wine grapes of 2017 harvest in SLO County

Pause
Take a sneak peek at Pismo Beach’s newest hotel, Inn at the Pier 1:00

Take a sneak peek at Pismo Beach’s newest hotel, Inn at the Pier

'Science and spirituality': How a SLO County winery makes better wine with biodynamics 0:53

'Science and spirituality': How a SLO County winery makes better wine with biodynamics

Optimize your 'fall back' hour when daylight saving time ends Sunday 1:47

Optimize your 'fall back' hour when daylight saving time ends Sunday

Paralyzed man walks, skis through virtual reality 5:10

Paralyzed man walks, skis through virtual reality

Modesto-area white supremacist caught on video punching woman at Berkeley rally 0:14

Modesto-area white supremacist caught on video punching woman at Berkeley rally

Take a tour: SLO County airport's new terminal opens Nov. 1 1:13

Take a tour: SLO County airport's new terminal opens Nov. 1

How you can help prevent sexual assaults 8:20

How you can help prevent sexual assaults

Cambria Scarecrow Festival: See how the kooky and eclectic scarecrows are made 1:40

Cambria Scarecrow Festival: See how the kooky and eclectic scarecrows are made

Highlights of Arroyo Grande's football win over Righetti 1:54

Highlights of Arroyo Grande's football win over Righetti

  • Watch workers pluck the first wine grapes of 2017 harvest in SLO County

    The first wine grapes of the 2017 vintage are starting to be plucked from the vines in San Luis Obispo County in what growers are describing as a varied vintage.

The first wine grapes of the 2017 vintage are starting to be plucked from the vines in San Luis Obispo County in what growers are describing as a varied vintage. Joe Johnston The Tribune
The first wine grapes of the 2017 vintage are starting to be plucked from the vines in San Luis Obispo County in what growers are describing as a varied vintage. Joe Johnston The Tribune

Business

A ‘challenging’ harvest is almost over — and SLO County wineries have mixed results

By Sally Buffalo

Special to The Tribune

November 03, 2017 9:53 AM

Nearly all this year’s grapes have been picked, leaving San Luis Obispo County winemakers breathing a sigh of relief after a wacky harvest season that kept them on their toes from start to finish.

After a promising start with drought-relieving winter rains and a temperate growing season, things took a turn with a prolonged heat spike followed by a couple light rains and unseasonably cool weather.

The odd weather spells caused unusual ripening patterns, prompting winemakers to work closely with their vineyard managers on deciding when to pick what and scrambling to find the labor to do it.

The wildfires in Northern California’s wine country also punctured the busy annual harvest, sending the local industry into a flurry of checking on colleagues up north and sending equipment and supplies to help.

“We’ve worked through a challenging vintage and at this point, I’m tired and ready to wrap it up,” winemaker Ryan Deovlet wrote in Deovlet Wines’ newsletter.

Adding to the oddity, it seems that no two vineyards fared the same, with no clear consensus on the vintage aside from an optimistic view from the cellar, where the grapes and juice are now fermenting.

Here are some snippets from harvest across the county.

▪  It was a backwards harvest in places, noted Per Caso Winery’s Steve Glossner, with some white grapes ripening after the usually later-maturing red varieties. “We’re seeing some variation in ripening this year due to the extreme heat and sudden cool down,” Glossner said.

▪  At some vineyards, such as the dry-farmed kukkula wines, nearly all the grapes were picked over a few days around the end of August and beginning of September. A few report being true to historical norms, but others noted being only halfway through by mid-October.

“Harvest 2017 can only be described as waiting for paint to dry,” San Marcos Creek Vineyard’s Kimberly and Roberto Morelli said. “We should be close to putting the final fermentations into barrel, but nope.”

Related stories from The Tribune

▪  Smart picking decisions were critical to getting quality fruit into the winery. “Fruit characteristics change dramatically daily” during temperature spikes, Thacher Winery’s Sherman Thacher said. “Patience is important,” Giornata Wine’s Brian and Stephy Terrizzi noted. “During a heat spike, the sugars can spike as well, and then recede as temperatures cool down.”

▪  Still, quality and quantity varied widely from site to site. “Microclimates and varieties played a big part in this,” Thacher said. “Having the luxury of sourcing from many vineyards helps us secure a nice balance in the cellar.”

▪  While the temperature drop brought its own headaches over stalled ripening, it averted disaster for many wineries.

If the heat spell had continued, “all fruit would have had to come in immediately — totally overwhelming the winery,” Alta Colina winemaker Bob Tillman said. Thankfully, he added, things returned to a more controlled pace. “Lord willing and the creek don’t rise, we are going to make our best ever wine in 2017.”

Sally Buffalo writes about wine, beer and spirits. Reach her at sallybuffalo@gmail.com or on Twitter or Instagram @sallybuffalo.

Submit news and notes items for Biz Buzz. Email: bizbuzz@thetribunenews.com; on Twitter @SLOBizBuzz; phone: 805-781-7902; fax: 805-781-7905; mail: Biz Buzz, The Tribune, P.O. Box 112, San Luis Obispo, CA 93406-0112.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Take a sneak peek at Pismo Beach’s newest hotel, Inn at the Pier

View More Video