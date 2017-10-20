El Pollo Loco coming to San Luis Obispo

A new tenant is coming to the space formerly occupied by the Mac Superstore in San Luis Obispo, and it will be selling chicken instead of Apples.

El Pollo Loco has signed a lease to take about half of the vacant space adjacent to the Target store on Los Osos Valley Road — about 2,500 square feet. Another 2,700 square fee is still for lease next door, listed by the Rossetti Co. in SLO.

John Hans, a broker with Rossetti Co, says he expects the restaurant could open by the end of the first quarter of 2018 after it gets the necessary permits and remodels the space.

The location will offer plenty of parking but no drive-through.

“Some of the companies who say they won’t come here now because of the ‘no drive-through’ rule will just have to get used to the restriction” if they want to be in our market, Hans said.

El Pollo Loco, which also has a location in Paso Robles, was launched in Sinaloa, Mexico, in 1975 and specializes in “citrus-marinated and fire-grilled” chicken. The restaurant also offers other typical Mexican-style food.

Headquartered today in Costa Mesa, California, El Pollo Loco is now publicly traded, under the LOCO symbol. The chain has changed hands several times but now has grown to more 400 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas and California.