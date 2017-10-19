Sees Candies now has three local stores, in Paso Robles, San Luis Obispo and Santa Maria.
Business

See’s Candies set for its grand opening in Paso Robles

By Lindsey Holden

lholden@thetribunenews.com

October 19, 2017 4:00 PM

See’s Candies fans should head up to Paso Robles on Saturday, when the new store will celebrate its grand opening.

The famous candy and chocolate retailer opened a store in the Target shopping center at 2307 Theatre Drive at the end of September.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 10 a.m., and the first 100 customers will get a free tote while supplies last, according to Travelpaso.com. Customers who spend $25 or more will get a free Taste of See’s candy box, and free samples will also be available.

See’s Candies has two additional shops in the area — one in the Madonna Road Plaza shopping center in San Luis Obispo and another in the College Square shopping center in Santa Maria.

Lindsey Holden: 805-781-7939, @lindseyholden27

