Six new companies graduate from Cal Poly’s SLO HotHouse Incubator

Six new companies — with more than two dozen employees and $1.8 million in venture capital among them — have graduated from the SLO HotHouse Incubator.

The HotHouse is a product of the Cal Poly Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE) program designed to take businesses from “startup to sustainable,” according to Cal Poly.

The six graduating companies are: App Scrolls, targeting the video gaming industry; Bottlefly, focused on the wine industry; Brandplug, a company focused on social media promotion; Calwise Spirits Co., which produces handcrafted rum and gin; Flume, a water technology company whose sensor tracks household use; and Reduce. Reuse. Grow., which aims to replace unsustainable packaging products and restore local communities’ native landscapes, according to a Cal Poly statement.

“The SLO HotHouse Incubator program helped us launch our company and gave us the tools we needed to create a sustainable business,” said Alex Henige, co-founder and CEO of Reduce. Reuse. Grow. “The resources, mentorships and connections made through this program have allowed us to grow to where we are today.”

In addition to creating 27 jobs, all six San Luis Obispo County-based companies “benefited from 644 hours of one-on-one consultation.”

There are 15 other startups currently based out of the SLO HotHouse: five newly added, five in their first year, and five in their second year of the two-year program.