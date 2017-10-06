Deadline for Tribune Top 20 Under 40 award nominations is Wednesday

If you’re planning to nominate someone for The Tribune’s Top 20 Under 40 awards, do so now. The deadline is noon on Wednesday.
The awards, in their 13th year, honor 20 men and women younger than 40 who have demonstrated excellence in their professions and a profound commitment to community service.
To be eligible, nominees must live and work in San Luis Obispo County year-round, be 39 or younger on Jan. 1, and demonstrate professional excellence in their field and a profound commitment to their community.
»» Submit your nomination here
“We’re seeking individuals who are making a difference through their leadership, vision and commitment in both their work and volunteer activities,” Executive Editor Sandra Duerr said.
A panel of seven judges representing both the private and nonprofit sectors will evaluate and select the candidates. Only one nomination per person will be accepted.
This year’s judges will once again be led by Chip Visci, former Tribune publisher and currently senior strategist for Barnett Cox & Associates.
Other judges are: Jim Brabeck, a board director for Farm Supply Co., where he recently retired as president and CEO; James Brescia, San Luis Obispo County Superintendent of Schools; Melissa James, director of economic initiatives and regional advocacy at the San Luis Obispo Chamber of Commerce and a previous Tribune Top 20 honoree; Margaret Johnson, chief operating officer of Martin Hospitality Management; Tom Jones, director of strategic initiatives at PG&E’s Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant and a previous Tribune Top 20 honoree; and Anita Robinson, former CEO of Coast National Bank and founder of Mission Community Bank.
Winners will be chosen in December, short biographies of each will be published in The Tribune in January, and an awards luncheon in their honor will be held on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018.
The guest speaker will be Rick Stollmeyer, chief executive officer and co-founder of Mindbody Inc., which makes online management software that helps owners of beauty, health and wellness businesses to seamlessly schedule appointments, process payments or manage staff. The company, traded on the Nasdaq stock exchange (MB), employs about 1,300, most in San Luis Obispo.
Previous Top 20 Under 40 winners have been innovative, dedicated, persevering and deeply involved in their community. Some have founded their own firms, while others have played key roles in their nonprofit organization, private business, public agency or university.
