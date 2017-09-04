Caribbean nation reviews Springfield lab's herpes test

A health official of a Caribbean nation is investigating a test on a genital herpes vaccine conducted by a Springfield-based company.
Dr. Hazel Laws is chief medical officer of the nation of St. Kitts and Nevis. She confirmed to The (Springfield) State Journal-Register that she is conducting a review of the test by Rational Vaccines.
The Ministry of Health says Rational Vaccines did not obtain the needed approval from an institutional review board prior to the trial in the two-island nation about 200 miles southeast of Puerto Rico. Such third-party panels review tests for patient safety.
Rational Vaccines CEO Agustin Fernandez III says the company will cooperate.
The 17-participant test was of the safety of a vaccine treating herpes patients. The company reported "stunning reductions" in symptoms.
