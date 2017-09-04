Trump tax tour heads to friendly turf in North Dakota

In this Aug. 30, 2017 photo, President Donald Trump speaks about tax reform at the Loren Cook Company in Springfield, Mo. Trump plans to take his tax reform tour to North Dakota on Wednesday where he’ll be on friendly turf _ a deep-red state he carried by 36 points last year, and one that got an immediate boost when he threw his young presidency behind a controversial oil pipeline. But even Trump backers want to see more detail about what he’s got planned when it comes to taxes. After months of trying to write a plan, Trump’s economic advisers now say they want to leave many of the details to Congress. Alex Brandon AP Photo