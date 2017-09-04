Family of man who fell in lake while tied to wheelchair sues

The foster family of a 22-year-old man with disabilities has sued the state of Washington and a state-contracted company, claiming caretakers left the man strapped into his wheelchair at the end of a dock when he nearly drowned las year.
The News Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2gzn1Z8 ) Joe McDermond's foster family filed the suit last week seeking full funding for McDermond's life-care plan going forward as well as other unspecified damages.
The suit claims that McDermond was submerged in Alder Lake for three minutes before a bystander was able to pull him out. The foster family also claims McDermond's state supervision has amounted to abuse and neglect throughout the years.
The state Department of Social and Health Services declined to comment on the suit.
