BRICS countries urge UN reform, cooperation on terrorism

A plenary session of the BRICS Summit is held in Xiamen, Fujian province, China Monday, Sept. 4, 2017. Five major emerging economies opened a summit Monday to map out their future course, with host Chinese President Xi Jinping calling on them to play a bigger role in world governance, reject protectionism and inject new energy into tackling the gap between the world's wealthy and developing nations. Pool Photo via AP Fred Dufour