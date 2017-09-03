Business

September 3, 2017 9:45 AM

Iconic brewery smokestack in Cincinnati to be torn down

The Associated Press
CINCINNATI

A smokestack that's been a part of the Cincinnati skyline for more than 150 years is scheduled for demolition.

The Greater Cincinnati Redevelopment Authority says the signature Hudepohl (HOO-duh-pole) smokestack on top of the former Hudepohl Brewery will be torn down when demolition of the building begins in about six months. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports asbestos must be removed from the site before demolition can occur.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says the site is littered with hazardous toxins like asbestos.

The redevelopment authority bought the brewery complex for $400,000 in May 2014. It estimated the cost of environmental cleanup and demolition at $4 million.

Related content

Business

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Beachgoers flock to Avila to beat the heat in SLO County 0:39

Beachgoers flock to Avila to beat the heat in SLO County

Pause
For 17 years, SLO man has greeted Amtrak trains nearly every day 2:19

For 17 years, SLO man has greeted Amtrak trains nearly every day

California new housing shortage on par with 'shrinking rust belt cities' 1:33

California new housing shortage on par with 'shrinking rust belt cities'

How to identify symptoms of a heat stroke 1:06

How to identify symptoms of a heat stroke

Highlights of Cal Poly football's loss to Colgate 2:46

Highlights of Cal Poly football's loss to Colgate

Surveillance video shows woman stealing Ugg boots from downtown SLO store 1:25

Surveillance video shows woman stealing Ugg boots from downtown SLO store

CHP helicopter crew hoists body out of canyon 2:01

CHP helicopter crew hoists body out of canyon

New Paso Robles football coach Larry Grant talks about bringing his family with him to join the team 1:48

New Paso Robles football coach Larry Grant talks about bringing his family with him to join the team

Thunderstorms hit SLO County as monsoon weather sweeps the Central Coast 0:30

Thunderstorms hit SLO County as monsoon weather sweeps the Central Coast

These are the fastest-growing jobs in SLO County 1:16

These are the fastest-growing jobs in SLO County

  • Pismo Beach's housing market: 3 numbers to know

    San Luis Obispo County's median home price was $504,500 in June 2017, according to CoreLogic. Pismo Beach's was much higher. Here's a look at Pismo Beach's housing market by the numbers.

Pismo Beach's housing market: 3 numbers to know

View more video

Business