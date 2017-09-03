Business

September 3, 2017 3:24 AM

Indian Prime Minister Modi drops ministers as economy slips

The Associated Press
NEW DELHI

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reshuffled some of his key minister's portfolios to refurbish his government's image, which has been dented by falling economic indicators.

Modi on Sunday named Suresh Prabhu as the new commerce and industry minister and Piyush Goyal the railways minister. Dharmendra Pradhan was promoted as oil and gas minister. Modi dropped half a dozen ministers for failing performance.

India's economic growth rate has fallen four quarters in a row to 5.7 percent in April-June, down from 7.9 percent in the same quarter last year. Exports have stagnated for the past three years.

Related content

Business

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Beachgoers flock to Avila to beat the heat in SLO County 0:39

Beachgoers flock to Avila to beat the heat in SLO County

Pause
Tour this rose garden with Mediterranean flair in San Luis Obispo 0:46

Tour this rose garden with Mediterranean flair in San Luis Obispo

It's a 'dream come true' for former student to teach at Del Mar Elementary 0:41

It's a 'dream come true' for former student to teach at Del Mar Elementary

How to identify symptoms of a heat stroke 1:06

How to identify symptoms of a heat stroke

SLO vigil draws hundreds to support victims of Charlottesville violence 2:08

SLO vigil draws hundreds to support victims of Charlottesville violence

These are the fastest-growing jobs in SLO County 1:16

These are the fastest-growing jobs in SLO County

Watch workers pluck the first wine grapes of 2017 harvest in SLO County 1:31

Watch workers pluck the first wine grapes of 2017 harvest in SLO County

Cal Poly grad's Farmbot aims to revolutionize food production — one garden bed at a time 1:48

Cal Poly grad's Farmbot aims to revolutionize food production — one garden bed at a time

Soar over Talley Farms' Arroyo Grande fields 0:28

Soar over Talley Farms' Arroyo Grande fields

How do millennials spend their money? 1:07

How do millennials spend their money?

  • Pismo Beach's housing market: 3 numbers to know

    San Luis Obispo County's median home price was $504,500 in June 2017, according to CoreLogic. Pismo Beach's was much higher. Here's a look at Pismo Beach's housing market by the numbers.

Pismo Beach's housing market: 3 numbers to know

View more video

Business