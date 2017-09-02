Business

September 2, 2017 8:37 AM

Wayne State grant focused on asthma among black teens

The Associated Press
DETROIT

A Wayne State University researcher is leading an effort to improve asthma treatment among black teens while cutting health care costs.

Deborah Ellis is a professor in the Detroit school's medical school. She and her team have received a $3.2 million grant from the National Institutes of Health for the study that includes reducing barriers to better asthma management and cutting the risk of asthma-related deaths among minority children.

The project aims to adapt and test treatment in pediatric emergency rooms and evaluate what could affect its use in "real world settings." Teens will be referred to Wayne Children's Healthcare Access Program when they're seen for asthma problems in the ER at Children's Hospital of Michigan.

Program officials say home education services have helped control asthma and decrease ER use.

Related content

Business

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Watch workers pluck the first wine grapes of 2017 harvest in SLO County 1:31

Watch workers pluck the first wine grapes of 2017 harvest in SLO County

Pause
These are the fastest-growing jobs in SLO County 1:16

These are the fastest-growing jobs in SLO County

Take a look at last week's solar eclipse from space with NASA 1:16

Take a look at last week's solar eclipse from space with NASA

California new housing shortage on par with 'shrinking rust belt cities' 1:33

California new housing shortage on par with 'shrinking rust belt cities'

Nashville superintendent addresses controversial column 4:28

Nashville superintendent addresses controversial column

Highlights of Cal Poly football's loss to Colgate 2:46

Highlights of Cal Poly football's loss to Colgate

Hear Trump's stance on Afghanistan: ‘We are not nation building again. We are killing terrorists’ 3:42

Hear Trump's stance on Afghanistan: ‘We are not nation building again. We are killing terrorists’

'Amazing' solar eclipse wows SLO County crowd in Atascadero 1:42

'Amazing' solar eclipse wows SLO County crowd in Atascadero

Listen to the robocall for Yes on B-17, SLO's 'nondiscrimination in housing' measure 0:57

Listen to the robocall for Yes on B-17, SLO's 'nondiscrimination in housing' measure

International Space Station makes surprise appearance during eclipse 0:34

International Space Station makes surprise appearance during eclipse

  • Pismo Beach's housing market: 3 numbers to know

    San Luis Obispo County's median home price was $504,500 in June 2017, according to CoreLogic. Pismo Beach's was much higher. Here's a look at Pismo Beach's housing market by the numbers.

Pismo Beach's housing market: 3 numbers to know

View more video

Business