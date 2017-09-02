Business

September 2, 2017 6:58 AM

L Brands CEO Leslie Wexner demands civility before donations

The Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio

The billionaire CEO of the company behind Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works says he plans to demand civility from politicians he supports after President Donald Trump's response to the Charlottesville riot.

L Brands founder Leslie Wexner says he was shocked when Trump appeared to blame "both sides" for the violence that broke out at the white nationalist rally.

Speaking to about 700 employees last month, The Columbus Dispatch reports Wexner said he spent "a couple of sleepless nights" before deciding he needed to do something.

Wexner is one of the nation's top political donors. He said he's "just had it," and won't support political leaders or parties unless they send him a note committing civil behavior.

He encouraged employees to follow their conscience.

Related content

Business

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Take a look at last week's solar eclipse from space with NASA 1:16

Take a look at last week's solar eclipse from space with NASA

Pause
California new housing shortage on par with 'shrinking rust belt cities' 1:33

California new housing shortage on par with 'shrinking rust belt cities'

SLO Rep opens new season with 'The All Night Strut!' 1:32

SLO Rep opens new season with 'The All Night Strut!'

Couple: Google Fiber dig destroyed our well, water and health 2:30

Couple: Google Fiber dig destroyed our well, water and health

Officer arrests Utah nurse for refusing to let him take blood from unconscious patient 3:53

Officer arrests Utah nurse for refusing to let him take blood from unconscious patient

Meet Cole & Porter: Two pups looking for their forever home 1:29

Meet Cole & Porter: Two pups looking for their forever home

How to make artisan pizza like a pro 1:41

How to make artisan pizza like a pro

These are the fastest-growing jobs in SLO County 1:16

These are the fastest-growing jobs in SLO County

Watch workers pluck the first wine grapes of 2017 harvest in SLO County 1:31

Watch workers pluck the first wine grapes of 2017 harvest in SLO County

Cal Poly grad's Farmbot aims to revolutionize food production — one garden bed at a time 1:48

Cal Poly grad's Farmbot aims to revolutionize food production — one garden bed at a time

  • Pismo Beach's housing market: 3 numbers to know

    San Luis Obispo County's median home price was $504,500 in June 2017, according to CoreLogic. Pismo Beach's was much higher. Here's a look at Pismo Beach's housing market by the numbers.

Pismo Beach's housing market: 3 numbers to know

View more video

Business