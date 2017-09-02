Business

September 2, 2017 12:22 AM

Trump mulls decision on young immigrants in US illegally

By JILL COLVIN Associated Press
WASHINGTON

Lawmakers and activists are offering President Donald Trump advice as he weighs what to do in the case of hundreds of thousands of young people brought to the U.S. illegally as children.

The White House says Trump plans to announce his decision on Tuesday.

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, has given nearly 800,000 young immigrants the ability to work legally in the U.S. and a reprieve from deportation.

House Speaker Paul Ryan and a number of other legislators are urging Trump to hold off on scrapping the program. They want time to come up with a legislative solution to protect those now covered by the program.

A group of Republican state official promise to challenge the program in court if Trump doesn't end it.

Related content

Business

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Take a look at last week's solar eclipse from space with NASA 1:16

Take a look at last week's solar eclipse from space with NASA

Pause
California new housing shortage on par with 'shrinking rust belt cities' 1:33

California new housing shortage on par with 'shrinking rust belt cities'

Video shows man trying to open car doors in San Luis Obispo 0:29

Video shows man trying to open car doors in San Luis Obispo

Meet Cole & Porter: Two pups looking for their forever home 1:29

Meet Cole & Porter: Two pups looking for their forever home

Tour this rose garden with Mediterranean flair in San Luis Obispo 0:46

Tour this rose garden with Mediterranean flair in San Luis Obispo

These are the fastest-growing jobs in SLO County 1:16

These are the fastest-growing jobs in SLO County

Watch workers pluck the first wine grapes of 2017 harvest in SLO County 1:31

Watch workers pluck the first wine grapes of 2017 harvest in SLO County

Cal Poly grad's Farmbot aims to revolutionize food production — one garden bed at a time 1:48

Cal Poly grad's Farmbot aims to revolutionize food production — one garden bed at a time

Soar over Talley Farms' Arroyo Grande fields 0:28

Soar over Talley Farms' Arroyo Grande fields

How do millennials spend their money? 1:07

How do millennials spend their money?

  • Pismo Beach's housing market: 3 numbers to know

    San Luis Obispo County's median home price was $504,500 in June 2017, according to CoreLogic. Pismo Beach's was much higher. Here's a look at Pismo Beach's housing market by the numbers.

Pismo Beach's housing market: 3 numbers to know

View more video

Business