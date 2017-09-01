In this Saturday, July 8, 2017, photo, construction cranes loom over the Georgetown neighborhood in Washington. On Friday, Sept. 1, 2017, the Commerce Department reports on U.S. construction spending in July.
Business

US construction spending drops 0.6 percent in July

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER AP Economics Writer

September 01, 2017 7:07 AM

WASHINGTON

U.S. construction spending fell in July for the third time in four months as strength in home construction was not enough to offset weakness in nonresidential building and government projects.

The Commerce Department says construction spending dropped 0.6 percent in July following an even bigger 1.4 percent decline in June. Spending on home construction rose 0.8 percent as spending on single-family homes and remodeling offset a drop in apartment building.

Spending on nonresidential projects fell for a second straight month, declining 1.9 percent. Spending on government projects fell 1.4 percent.

With the recent weakness, construction spending is only 1.8 percent higher than a year ago. But analysts expect construction will provide modest support for the overall economy in the months ahead.

