Officials monitoring chemical plant after explosion, fire

A fire official says authorities are monitoring a flooded chemical plant near Houston after a blaze caused by an explosion was put out.
Explosions and fires rocked the flood-crippled Arkema Inc. plant in Crosby early Thursday. The plant's owners warned more explosions could follow because a loss of refrigeration was causing chemicals stored there to degrade and burn.
Harris County Fire Marshal spokeswoman Rachel K. Moreno said the fire that began early Thursday in a trailer at the plant went out around noon. She said there are eight other trailers on the site that they are monitoring.
Moreno said her agency was notified Tuesday morning about the facility's power outage, which they believe was caused by flooding.
Fire and police are maintaining the 1.5 mile buffer indefinitely.
She said officials are uncertain about the water levels at the facility because they aren't sending first responders beyond the buffer zone.
