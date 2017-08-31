Mike Cossey, of Bureau Veritas, uses an air monitor to check the quality of air at a police roadblock marking the 1.5-mile perimeter of the evacuation area around the Arkema Inc. chemical plant Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, in Crosby, Texas. The Houston-area chemical plant that lost power after Harvey engulfed the area in extensive floods was rocked by multiple explosions early Thursday, the plant's operator said. The Arkema Inc. plant had been left without refrigeration for chemicals that become volatile as the temperature rises.
Business

Officials monitoring chemical plant after explosion, fire

The Associated Press

August 31, 2017 11:23 PM

HOUSTON

A fire official says authorities are monitoring a flooded chemical plant near Houston after a blaze caused by an explosion was put out.

Explosions and fires rocked the flood-crippled Arkema Inc. plant in Crosby early Thursday. The plant's owners warned more explosions could follow because a loss of refrigeration was causing chemicals stored there to degrade and burn.

Harris County Fire Marshal spokeswoman Rachel K. Moreno said the fire that began early Thursday in a trailer at the plant went out around noon. She said there are eight other trailers on the site that they are monitoring.

Moreno said her agency was notified Tuesday morning about the facility's power outage, which they believe was caused by flooding.

Fire and police are maintaining the 1.5 mile buffer indefinitely.

She said officials are uncertain about the water levels at the facility because they aren't sending first responders beyond the buffer zone.

