Business

August 31, 2017 7:05 PM

AP source: Pelicans trade Pondexter to Bulls

By BRETT MARTEL AP Sports Writer
NEW ORLEANS

A person familiar with the situation says the Pelicans have agreed to trade veteran forward Quincy Pondexter and second-round draft choice to the Chicago Bulls — a move that will give New Orleans more financial flexibility to round out their roster with a small forward after Solomon Hill's offseason hamstring tear.

The person also says rookie Frank Jackson, acquired with the first pick in the second round of this summer's draft, needs surgery on the same foot he broke this year and previously had surgery on in May.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither development has been announced.

The person says what the Pelicans' compensation in the Chicago trade is still being determined.

The trade and Jackson's injury were first reported by ESPN.

Related content

Business

Comments

Videos

More Videos

It's a 'dream come true' for former student to teach at Del Mar Elementary 0:41

It's a 'dream come true' for former student to teach at Del Mar Elementary

Pause
Take a look at last week's solar eclipse from space with NASA 1:16

Take a look at last week's solar eclipse from space with NASA

California new housing shortage on par with 'shrinking rust belt cities' 1:33

California new housing shortage on par with 'shrinking rust belt cities'

Video shows man trying to open car doors in San Luis Obispo 0:29

Video shows man trying to open car doors in San Luis Obispo

New Paso Robles football coach Larry Grant talks about bringing his family with him to join the team 1:48

New Paso Robles football coach Larry Grant talks about bringing his family with him to join the team

Watch: Man shoots wife wearing bulletproof tank top 1:47

Watch: Man shoots wife wearing bulletproof tank top

Thunderstorms hit SLO County as monsoon weather sweeps the Central Coast 0:30

Thunderstorms hit SLO County as monsoon weather sweeps the Central Coast

Sen. Kamala Harris explains her support for 'Medicare-for-all' 0:54

Sen. Kamala Harris explains her support for 'Medicare-for-all'

Watch workers pluck the first wine grapes of 2017 harvest in SLO County 1:31

Watch workers pluck the first wine grapes of 2017 harvest in SLO County

Meet Cole & Porter: Two pups looking for their forever home 1:29

Meet Cole & Porter: Two pups looking for their forever home

  • Pismo Beach's housing market: 3 numbers to know

    San Luis Obispo County's median home price was $504,500 in June 2017, according to CoreLogic. Pismo Beach's was much higher. Here's a look at Pismo Beach's housing market by the numbers.

Pismo Beach's housing market: 3 numbers to know

View more video

Business