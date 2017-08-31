Lawsuit over Trump's 1st attempt to ban travel is settled

2:13 How dangerous is the smoke from fires & explosions at the Texas chemical plant? Pause

1:31 Watch workers pluck the first wine grapes of 2017 harvest in SLO County

0:41 It's a 'dream come true' for former student to teach at Del Mar Elementary

1:16 Take a look at last week's solar eclipse from space with NASA

1:33 California new housing shortage on par with 'shrinking rust belt cities'

0:29 Video shows man trying to open car doors in San Luis Obispo