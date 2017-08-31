The free seminar will be held at the PG&E Education Center at 6588 Ontario Rd., in San Luis Obispo.
The free seminar will be held at the PG&E Education Center at 6588 Ontario Rd., in San Luis Obispo. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
The free seminar will be held at the PG&E Education Center at 6588 Ontario Rd., in San Luis Obispo. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

Business

This free Cuesta College seminar will help you start your own business

By Kaytlyn Leslie

kleslie@thetribunenews.com

August 31, 2017 10:50 AM

Cuesta College is offering a free three-part seminar to help those interested in starting or growing their businesses.

The first seminar is from noon to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 13, followed by the second from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Sept. 20 and the third from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sept. 30.

The seminar will give attendees “a multitude of ideas and tips regarding going into business,” according to a news release. Attendees will learn about the following: the entrepreneurship mindset, choice of entity options, funding sources, leasing, financial statements and cash flow, permits and licensing, marketing and promotion and how to handle employee issues.

It will be taught by Cuesta College business instructor Gary Rubin, who also serves as the college’s North County coordinator of the Workforce and Economic Development Cluster.

The lectures will be held at the PG&E Education Center, 6588 Ontario Road, in San Luis Obispo.

To RSVP, email Chelsey_payton@my.cuesta.edu. The seminar is sponsored by PG&E.

Kaytlyn Leslie: 805-781-7928, @kaytyleslie

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Pismo Beach's housing market: 3 numbers to know

Pismo Beach's housing market: 3 numbers to know 0:46

Pismo Beach's housing market: 3 numbers to know
These are the fastest-growing jobs in SLO County 1:16

These are the fastest-growing jobs in SLO County
Watch workers pluck the first wine grapes of 2017 harvest in SLO County 1:31

Watch workers pluck the first wine grapes of 2017 harvest in SLO County

View More Video