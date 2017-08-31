This free Cuesta College seminar will help you start your own business

Cuesta College is offering a free three-part seminar to help those interested in starting or growing their businesses.
The first seminar is from noon to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 13, followed by the second from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Sept. 20 and the third from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sept. 30.
The seminar will give attendees “a multitude of ideas and tips regarding going into business,” according to a news release. Attendees will learn about the following: the entrepreneurship mindset, choice of entity options, funding sources, leasing, financial statements and cash flow, permits and licensing, marketing and promotion and how to handle employee issues.
It will be taught by Cuesta College business instructor Gary Rubin, who also serves as the college’s North County coordinator of the Workforce and Economic Development Cluster.
The lectures will be held at the PG&E Education Center, 6588 Ontario Road, in San Luis Obispo.
To RSVP, email Chelsey_payton@my.cuesta.edu. The seminar is sponsored by PG&E.
