The Latest: Texas, US regulators helping monitor smoke

0:41 It's a 'dream come true' for former student to teach at Del Mar Elementary Pause

1:33 California new housing shortage on par with 'shrinking rust belt cities'

0:46 Tour this rose garden with Mediterranean flair in San Luis Obispo

1:05 Lompoc running back Toa Taua starts 2017 football season with a bang

1:16 Take a look at last week's solar eclipse from space with NASA

0:29 Video shows man trying to open car doors in San Luis Obispo

1:48 New Paso Robles football coach Larry Grant talks about bringing his family with him to join the team

4:08 Watch Celtic punk band Dropkick Murphys perform 'Until the Next Time'

2:08 SLO vigil draws hundreds to support victims of Charlottesville violence