Germany's Schroeder says he'll go ahead with Rosneft plan

In this photo taken Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017 former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroder speaks at an election campaign of the German Social Democrats, SPD, in the Diakonie Hospital in Rotenburg, Germany. Schroeder is vowing to go ahead with a plan to join the board of directors of Russian oil giant Rosneft, a move that has drawn criticism ahead of his country's election. dpa via AP Carmen Jaspersen