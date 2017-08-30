Police: Suspect burglarized 2 businesses on same street

Police in New Hampshire are searching for a suspect who they believe burglarized two stores.
The Telegraph reports (http://bit.ly/2xOpC8s ) the burglaries happened over the weekend in Hollis. Police say Brookdale's Fruit Farm was burglarized early Sunday.
Hollis Police Lt. Joseph Hoebeke says the suspect broke into the building and stole $1,000 in cash. According to Hoebeke, Lull the suspect stole cash and a safe from Lull Farm sometime Sunday night or early Monday morning. Hoebeke did not disclose how the amount of money taken from Lull Farm.
Hoebeke says the same suspect is likely involved in both burglary cases given the similar nature of the crimes and the proximity of the businesses.
Police continue to investigate.
