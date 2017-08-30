FILE - In this Jan 30, 2017, file photo, Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas
FILE - In this Jan 30, 2017, file photo, Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas 4) plays in the team's NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons in Boston. Thomas believes he will fully recover from a right hip injury that has threatened to void his recent trade to Cleveland. Thomas, who was dealt by the Celtics to the Cavaliers last week for star Kyrie Irving, told ESPN he has made progress in his recovery.
Finally finished: Cavs-Celtics modify, complete big trade

By TOM WITHERS AP Sports Writer

August 30, 2017 9:38 PM

CLEVELAND

The blockbuster trade, delayed and in jeopardy of dying, is done: Kyrie Irving is headed to the Celtics, Isaiah Thomas is coming to the Cavaliers and the NBA can take a well-earned, late-summer break.

For a minute.

Concerned with medical findings after looking at Thomas' injured right hip, the Cavs have negotiated another draft pick from Boston to compete the mega-deal that stalled, the teams announced in a joint statement early Thursday.

The teams modified the original deal and Cleveland will also get a second-round pick in 2020 from the Celtics, a pick it acquired from Miami.

After days of uncertainty, both sides can move forward toward a 2017 season that will start with the Cavs hosting the Celtics on Oct. 17.

The teams had a deadline of 10 a.m. Thursday to agree on the trade, which was prompted by Irving demanded to be dealt in July. New Cavs general manager Koby Altman pulled it off by sending the team's second-best player to the Celtics for Thomas, forward Jae Crowder, center Ante Zizic and an unconditional first-round pick next year.

The Cavs had balked at pushing the Aug. 22 trade through last week after Thomas underwent a physical. He tore a labrum last season in the playoffs against Cleveland, and it's possible he might not be ready for the start of the season.

