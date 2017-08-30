Pence pushes tax overhaul at West Virginia business summit

Vice President Mike Pence touched on Texas and taxes in his Wednesday address to the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce's annual business summit at the Greenbrier resort.
The vice president outlined President Donald Trump's tax overhaul plan and called on Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin to support the proposal as well as Shelley Moore Capito, the Charleston Gazette-Mail reported.
"Let me say to Shelley, and especially to Joe, the president and the people of the Mountain State are counting on you," he said.
Pence slammed the current tax system as destroying jobs and entrepreneurial spirit.
"Our tax code is literally robbing the wealth of families and future generations," he said.
Pence also asked for prayers for people caught in the devastating flooding caused by Tropical Storm Harvey and called on Congress to provide federal disaster funding for the recovery. He said he and his wife will travel to Texas on Thursday.
