Business

1st September weekend: Louisiana hunters' sales tax holiday

The Associated Press

August 29, 2017 11:22 PM

BATON ROUGE, La.

Hunters will get a sales tax discount on firearms, ammunition and other hunting gear this weekend in Louisiana.

A state law exempts such purchases from all local sales taxes and two cents of the state sales tax during the first weekend in September.

The state Department of Revenue says in a news release that this year, the Second Amendment Weekend Sales Tax Holiday runs from Friday through Sunday.

People will pay 3 percent state sales tax instead of 5 percent.

The sales tax holiday covers a wide range of items, including vessels such as airboats and pirogues designed and intended for hunting, range-finders, blinds and safety gear. It also covers gloves, mittens, face masks and thermal underwear made and marketed as primarily for use in hunting.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Pismo Beach's housing market: 3 numbers to know

Pismo Beach's housing market: 3 numbers to know 0:46

Pismo Beach's housing market: 3 numbers to know
These are the fastest-growing jobs in SLO County 1:16

These are the fastest-growing jobs in SLO County
Watch workers pluck the first wine grapes of 2017 harvest in SLO County 1:31

Watch workers pluck the first wine grapes of 2017 harvest in SLO County

View More Video