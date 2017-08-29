Business

Sacramento man accused of embezzling retirement funds

The Associated Press

August 29, 2017 5:26 PM

SACRAMENTO, Calif.

A Sacramento man has been indicted on charges of embezzling more than half a million dollars from the employee retirement fund at his real estate investment company, which has advised California's teacher pension system.

The indictment unsealed Tuesday charges David Bonuccelli with embezzlement and false statements. Prosecutors say he withdrew $517,000 from his firm's retirement funds in 2012 and lied about the end-of-year balances on forms filed in 2012 and 2013.

Bonuccelli's lawyer Malcolm Segal says his client borrowed money from his own retirement plan, accounted for it appropriately and has mostly paid it back.

Records from the California State Teachers Retirement System show David L. Bonuccelli & Associates was paid just over $1 million in the 2016 fiscal year. He's not accused of stealing from the state pension fund.

