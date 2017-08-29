Business

Concrete from bridge falls onto interstate, no one hurt

The Associated Press

August 29, 2017

LONDONDERRY, N.H.

Southbound Interstate 93 has been reopened after concrete fell from a bridge over the highway in Londonderry, New Hampshire, prompting an inspection of similar bridges in the state.

Officials said a piece of concrete fell from the NH Route 102 bridge over the interstate on Monday afternoon, smashing into pieces. Multiple vehicles ran over it.

Police said one vehicle sustained hood damage. No one was hurt.

WMUR-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2wl2oHn ) inspectors looked at the belly of the bridge and found it was still safe. They said the concrete that fell was cosmetic, not a structural component of the bridge, which was built in 1962. It will be replaced by a new bridge, already under construction, next year.

A spokesman said about 75 similar bridges in the state will now be inspected.

