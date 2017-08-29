Old highway bridge still in use in Chino Valley needs work

An old highway bridge owned by Chino Valley and still in use in an outlying part of the Yavapai County community is ailing.
The Daily Courier (https://goo.gl/TvBg6c ) reports that interim Public Works Director Richard Straub says the bridge on Old Highway 89 is in poor condition and may need to be closed unless it is renovated.
Old Highway 89 is north of the main part of Chino Valley, with the bridge located near Sullivan Lake Dam.
Closure of the bridge would limit access for area residents. Old Highway 89 also is used as a bypass during emergencies that close Highway 89.
Straub says the bridge's deck and handrails need work, but little grant money is available for bridge repair. However, he says grants may be available for renovation of historic bridges.
