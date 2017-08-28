AP PHOTOS: Yemen's prized honey industry stung by war

In this Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017 photo, a Yemeni vendor displays beeswax for sale in a shop Sanaa, Yemen. Yemen’s ruinous civil war has claimed an unlikely victim: The country’s prized honey industry. Thick, rich and as dense as liquid gold, Yemen’s honey has traditionally been much sought after in the oil-rich Gulf region, where people highly regard it, both as a healthy food item and as a natural way to strengthen their immune system. Hani Mohammed AP Photo