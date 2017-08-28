Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, left, and Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., listen during a news conference Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, left, and Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., listen during a news conference Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Las Vegas. John Locher AP Photo
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, left, and Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., listen during a news conference Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Las Vegas. John Locher AP Photo

Business

US Treasury secretary, Heller host business meeting in Vegas

The Associated Press

August 28, 2017 5:23 PM

LAS VEGAS

U.S Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (mih-NOO'-shin) and U.S. Sen. Dean Heller say a meeting with a group of Nevada business leaders in Las Vegas focused on ways to encourage growth in the regional and national economies.

Tax reform and efforts to relax regulations were among issues that Mnuchin and the Republican senator talked about Monday after an hour-long conference with local executives and entrepreneurs. They termed that meeting a listening session.

Heller is a member of the Senate Finance Committee, but is also considered one of the most vulnerable Republicans facing re-election in the Senate.

Heller was criticized for being slow to back President Donald Trump's failed effort to repeal and replace the health care law passed under President Barack Obama.

Heller noted that Mnuchin's visit to Nevada was one of several recent appearances in the state by top Trump administration officials.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Pismo Beach's housing market: 3 numbers to know

Pismo Beach's housing market: 3 numbers to know 0:46

Pismo Beach's housing market: 3 numbers to know
These are the fastest-growing jobs in SLO County 1:16

These are the fastest-growing jobs in SLO County
Watch workers pluck the first wine grapes of 2017 harvest in SLO County 1:31

Watch workers pluck the first wine grapes of 2017 harvest in SLO County

View More Video