Are robots happy on the job? One in six people over age 35 aren’t, according to a new report by a British recruitment agency.
Business

Do you like your job? Here’s when that’s likely to change, study says

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

August 28, 2017 1:16 PM

One in six British workers over age 35 say they are unhappy at work, reports a new study.

That number more than doubles the figure for people under 35, says research by Happiness Works for Robert Half UK, a recruitment agency. The survey targeted more than 2,000 British workers.

The survey found that 8 percent of workers ages 18-34 reported being unhappy at work, compared to 16 percent for workers ages 35-54 and 17 percent of those over 55.

Job stress and, perhaps not surprisingly, work-life balance complaints also rose as workers aged. Older workers also reported they were less likely to have good friends at work, while three in five workers ages 18-34 counted co-workers as good friends.

On the other hand, 68 percent of workers ages 35-54 reported feeling free to be themselves at work, compared to 38 percent of workers ages 18-34 and 34 percent of those over 55.

But older workers feel unappreciated, which 25 percent of workers ages 35-54 and 28 percent of workers over 55 saying they don’t feel valued at work. Only 15 percent of those ages 18-34 report feeling unappreciated, while 59 percent report feeling valued at work.

