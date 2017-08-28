Business

University of Wyoming looking to add tourism degree program

The Associated Press

August 28, 2017 8:17 AM

LARAMIE, Wyo.

University of Wyoming is looking to add a tourism bachelor's degree program in an effort to help diversify the state's economy.

The Laramie Boomerang reports (http://bit.ly/2wMe4Gg) the university hired someone this week to develop the curriculum and oversee the establishment of the program, which is awaiting approval from the Board of Trustees. Officials expect the program to be a partnership between the Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources and the College of Business and focus on natural resource recreation and tourism.

The university hopes the program will support the state's economic diversification efforts by creating highly qualified graduates capable of developing and expanding recreation-tourism businesses throughout Wyoming.

Officials hope to have the tourism program ready for students by fall 2018.

