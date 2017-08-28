Gas prices up slightly in northern New England

Gas prices have gone up slightly in northern New England.
The latest survey from GasBuddy shows average retail gasoline prices in Vermont rose 1.3 cents per gallon in last week, averaging $2.36 per gallon on Sunday. In Maine, the average price was $2.36 per gallon, up 1.1 cents from the previous week. The price in New Hampshire was unchanged from last week, at $2.28 per gallon.
The national average has increased 3.9 cents in the last week to $2.36 per gallon. That's 6 cents higher than a month ago and 14.4 cents higher than a year ago.
