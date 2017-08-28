Business

Gas prices up slightly in northern New England

The Associated Press

August 28, 2017 5:28 AM

CONCORD, N.H.

Gas prices have gone up slightly in northern New England.

The latest survey from GasBuddy shows average retail gasoline prices in Vermont rose 1.3 cents per gallon in last week, averaging $2.36 per gallon on Sunday. In Maine, the average price was $2.36 per gallon, up 1.1 cents from the previous week. The price in New Hampshire was unchanged from last week, at $2.28 per gallon.

The national average has increased 3.9 cents in the last week to $2.36 per gallon. That's 6 cents higher than a month ago and 14.4 cents higher than a year ago.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Pismo Beach's housing market: 3 numbers to know

Pismo Beach's housing market: 3 numbers to know 0:46

Pismo Beach's housing market: 3 numbers to know
These are the fastest-growing jobs in SLO County 1:16

These are the fastest-growing jobs in SLO County
Watch workers pluck the first wine grapes of 2017 harvest in SLO County 1:31

Watch workers pluck the first wine grapes of 2017 harvest in SLO County

View More Video