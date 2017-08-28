Business

Supreme Court hears arguments on budget battle

The Associated Press

August 28, 2017 4:59 AM

ST. PAUL, Minn.

The Minnesota Supreme Court will hear arguments in case that pits Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton against Republican lawmakers in a fight over legislative funding.

Lawmakers sued Dayton over his line-item veto of the Republican-controlled Legislature's $130 million operating budget. Dayton appealed a lower court's decision ruling that his line-item veto was unconstitutional.

Oral arguments before the state's highest court begin Monday. The hearing will be the first before the court to be streamed live on the internet.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Pismo Beach's housing market: 3 numbers to know

Pismo Beach's housing market: 3 numbers to know 0:46

Pismo Beach's housing market: 3 numbers to know
These are the fastest-growing jobs in SLO County 1:16

These are the fastest-growing jobs in SLO County
Watch workers pluck the first wine grapes of 2017 harvest in SLO County 1:31

Watch workers pluck the first wine grapes of 2017 harvest in SLO County

View More Video