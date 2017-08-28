Business

New Mexico forests to share $3.4M in federal grants

The Associated Press

August 28, 2017 12:19 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.

Restoration projects in four of New Mexico's national forests will get a financial boost thanks to $3.4 million in federal funding.

Members of the state's congressional delegation announced the funds, saying they will be targeted at 10 projects designed to reduce the threat of wildfire and improve the health of watersheds around the state by thinning out small trees.

Projects on the Carson, Cibola, Gila and Lincoln forests will share in the grant funding. Private businesses, conservation organizations and water conservation districts will be awarded the funds to do the work.

The Pueblo of Santa Ana also will receive some of the money.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Pismo Beach's housing market: 3 numbers to know

Pismo Beach's housing market: 3 numbers to know 0:46

Pismo Beach's housing market: 3 numbers to know
These are the fastest-growing jobs in SLO County 1:16

These are the fastest-growing jobs in SLO County
Watch workers pluck the first wine grapes of 2017 harvest in SLO County 1:31

Watch workers pluck the first wine grapes of 2017 harvest in SLO County

View More Video