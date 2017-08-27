Business

Federal agency awards contracts for nuclear weapons work

The Associated Press

August 27, 2017 7:52 PM

ALBQUERQUE, N.M.

A federal agency has awarded major contracts for efforts to modernize the U.S.' nuclear weapons, the Albuquerque Journal reports.

The Nuclear Weapons Center at Kirtland Air Force Base in Albuquerque announced the contracts last week. The work is focused on the nation's ground-based and air-based nuclear weapons, the Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2wBxqNT.)

The center says that two contracts worth up to $359 million each have been awarded to the Boeing Co. and Northrop Grumman Corp. for work on the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent intercontinental ballistic weapon system program.

The system will replace the Minuteman III ballistic missile, which came online in the 1970s, the Journal reports.

