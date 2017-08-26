Hotel Cheval planning to expand across the street in downtown Paso

A downtown Paso Robles hotel is planning a 20-room expansion into two properties just across the street from its current location.

Hotel Cheval — located just south of the Downtown City Park — will make use of properties on Pine and Railroad streets that were most recently home to Salus Integrative Medicine and Methodist Ministries of Paso Robles.

The new space will be an extension of the 16-room luxury hotel that Santa Barbara real estate developers Robert and Sherry Gilson opened in 2007.

“They had this vision that we would expand that hospitality experience,” said Jayne Christman, Hotel Cheval’s general manager.

The Gilsons bought the properties slated for the expansion in early 2016, Christman said. She declined to disclose financial information about the expansion.

“It was right place, right time,” she said.

An aerial view of the project area for the planned Hotel Cheval expansion near Pine and 10th streets in downtown Paso Robles. City of Paso Robles

In addition to 20 additional rooms, the hotel’s new space will include a pool, a spa and more open common areas, she said. All Hotel Cheval guests will be able to access amenities in both buildings, Christman said.

The project was presented to the City Council for input Tuesday, before officially going through the city’s approval process. The hotel plans call for using more than 1,000 square feet of sidewalk and street space on Pine Street for a café and steps and a ramp leading into the building, which requires public hearings.

The expansion will also include an underground parking structure, which would require the hotel building to be raised — leading to the need for steps and a ramp. Street parking outside the hotel would be moved, and angled spaces could be added along Railroad and 10th streets.

David Athey, a city engineer, said the hotel developers have been cooperative with staff, and Christman called the parking and need for street space a “manageable issue.”

Crews will likely break ground on the expansion early next summer, Christman said.